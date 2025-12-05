Another fugitive linked to Singapore-led Cambodia scam ring arrested

Jayen Lee Jian Hao, 32, was nabbed by Thai police in Bangkok, before being handed over to the authorities here on December 4, said the Singapore police.

He is believed to be a member of an organised group based in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh and said to be involved in government official impersonation scams targeting Singapore victims, said the police.

The group, operating from a scam compound in Phnom Penh, is believed to be responsible for at least 438 reported impersonation scam cases involving losses of at least $41 million (US$31.64 million).

Thirty-four suspects were initially on the run.

Two Singaporeans, deported from Cambodia and Thailand, were charged on November 17.

One Malaysian was arrested by Cambodian police in Phnom Penh and deported to Malaysia before being handed over to the Singapore authorities on November 17. He was charged on November 18.