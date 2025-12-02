Thai Police Smash International Crime Rings as Chinese Fraudsters and Human Traffickers Detained

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has arrested major foreign fugitives from China, Taiwan, and Italy, including a 'Grey Chinese' fraudster responsible for a multi-million-pound scheme and a human trafficking gang.
The Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau (IB) announced a significant crackdown on Tuesday, revealing the successful capture of four high-profile international fugitives wanted for major crimes in their home countries.
The arrests, following months of surveillance, underscore Thailand's intensified efforts to eliminate the use of the country as a sanctuary for foreign criminals.
The operation netted a Chinese fraud suspect behind a staggering $78 million USD financial scam, three Chinese nationals linked to a human trafficking ring that lured over 120 victims to call centre gangs in Southeast Asia, and two individuals wanted for major drug trafficking offences in Taiwan and Italy.
All suspects were initially arrested for visa violations before being prepared for extradition to face justice abroad.
1. Arrest of $78m 'Grey Chinese' Fraudster
In the most significant financial bust, officers arrested Pan (41), a Chinese national wanted for illegal business practices in China. The arrest followed a request for cooperation from the Chinese Embassy.
Pan and his associates are accused of running a syndicate that defrauded various Chinese financial institutions by setting up fake businesses to secure illegal loans.
The total amount illegally acquired was 560 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $78 million USD), with illegal profits exceeding 80 million Yuan (approximately $11.1 million USD).
Pan had fled China for Thailand in May 2024 before an arrest warrant was issued in November 2024.
Immigration officers located him hiding with his girlfriend in a nail salon in Pattaya after three months of surveillance.
He was initially arrested for overstaying his tourist visa and is now awaiting extradition to China to face charges.
2. Three Chinese Nationals Detained in Call Centre Trafficking Case
In a major blow against trans-border organised crime, the IB arrested two men, Yang (31) and Zhang (21), along with Zhang’s girlfriend, Cheng (20), who were wanted by Chinese authorities for human trafficking offences.
The group is accused of tricking over 120 Chinese victims into travelling to scam bases in Myanmar and Cambodia.
They lured victims with a false promise of being able to open international credit cards and withdraw cash without repayment.
Once victims were transported across the border, they were allegedly forced to work in call centre gangs.
The operation involved the suspects helping victims illegally cross the border from Yunnan and Guangxi provinces.
The crimes resulted in financial damages exceeding 1 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $139,000 USD).
All three were found residing in condominiums in Bangkok—in the Sukhumvit and Lat Phrao areas—and were arrested for overstaying their visas, with the Chinese Embassy coordinating their immediate extradition.
Cheng was also wanted for receiving stolen goods and aiding illegal border crossings, suggesting her direct involvement in the network.
3. Taiwanese and Italian Drug Suspects Apprehended
The IB also executed two targeted arrests of European and East Asian fugitives wanted for major drug offences:
Chen (37), a Taiwanese national, was arrested after being tracked by the IBID to a condominium in the Chom Thong area. He had fled Taiwan in 2023 after being implicated in a 2021 case where 54 kg of cannabis was smuggled into Taiwan from Canada, hidden in a container declared as "Maplewood." Officers arrested him when he appeared at an immigration office to submit documents for a visa application.
Simone (26), an Italian national, was detained in a condominium in the Ekkamai area. He was wanted by the Asti Court in Italy for trafficking various illegal drugs, including heroin, cocaine, and ecstasy, which he allegedly shipped via international parcels to an Italian gang between September 2024 and June 2025.
Both suspects had their visas revoked and are being prepared for extradition to their respective countries to face prosecution.
Pol Lt Gen Panumas Boonyalug stated the operation demonstrated the bureau's strict measures to inspect, enforce, and suppress crime, including the persistent monitoring of individuals with outstanding arrest warrants.
The IB urged the public to report any information regarding criminal activity to their offices or via the official website.