Thai Police Smash International Crime Rings as Chinese Fraudsters and Human Traffickers Detained

Thailand's Immigration Bureau has arrested major foreign fugitives from China, Taiwan, and Italy, including a 'Grey Chinese' fraudster responsible for a multi-million-pound scheme and a human trafficking gang.

The Royal Thai Police Immigration Bureau (IB) announced a significant crackdown on Tuesday, revealing the successful capture of four high-profile international fugitives wanted for major crimes in their home countries.

The arrests, following months of surveillance, underscore Thailand's intensified efforts to eliminate the use of the country as a sanctuary for foreign criminals.

The operation netted a Chinese fraud suspect behind a staggering $78 million USD financial scam, three Chinese nationals linked to a human trafficking ring that lured over 120 victims to call centre gangs in Southeast Asia, and two individuals wanted for major drug trafficking offences in Taiwan and Italy.

All suspects were initially arrested for visa violations before being prepared for extradition to face justice abroad.

1. Arrest of $78m 'Grey Chinese' Fraudster

In the most significant financial bust, officers arrested Pan (41), a Chinese national wanted for illegal business practices in China. The arrest followed a request for cooperation from the Chinese Embassy.

Pan and his associates are accused of running a syndicate that defrauded various Chinese financial institutions by setting up fake businesses to secure illegal loans.

The total amount illegally acquired was 560 million Chinese Yuan (approximately $78 million USD), with illegal profits exceeding 80 million Yuan (approximately $11.1 million USD).

Pan had fled China for Thailand in May 2024 before an arrest warrant was issued in November 2024.