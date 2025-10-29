Immigration Bureau denies claims of 11 South Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

Details of South Koreans Who Left Thailand

The following South Koreans were confirmed to have left Thailand or returned to South Korea:

Kim Younghyun, 30 – Entered Thailand on April 11 and returned to South Korea on Flight KE668 from Chiang Mai on April 14. Lim Seunghyeon, 34 – Entered Thailand on March 23 and returned to South Korea on Flight TB652 from Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 16. Park Gunwook, 33 – Entered Thailand on February 20 and returned to South Korea on Flight BX738 via Suvarnabhumi Airport on April 4. Ryu Hansu, 30 – Entered Thailand on May 7 via Don Mueang Airport and left for Cambodia on Flight VZ722 via Suvarnabhumi Airport on May 10. Jeong Kihoon, 37 – Entered Thailand on August 22 and returned to South Korea on Flight ZE512 via Suvarnabhumi on July 25. Kim Gyeonghyeon, 30 – Entered Thailand on May 31 via the Ban Klong Luek border in Sa Kaeo. He was arrested as a suspected call-centre gang member and deported on Flight TG656 on July 1. Noh Kidong, 34 – Entered Thailand on April 12 via Suvarnabhumi Airport, overstayed his tourist visa, and was deported to South Korea on August 12.

South Koreans Who Never Entered Thailand

The Immigration Bureau also found that the following South Koreans had no immigration records in Thailand but were mentioned in the reports:

In Seoungkyo

Yook Geunyoung

Lee Sangwon

Park Choonhwan

Collaboration with South Korean Authorities

The bureau has forwarded this information to the South Korean Embassy in Thailand for further investigation. Choengrong confirmed that Phanumas had instructed immigration officials to be extra cautious with foreigners entering Thailand on a free-entry visa without clear travel plans. Since the beginning of 2025, over 5,000 foreign tourists have been warned about potential risks of being lured to work in neighbouring countries.

Efforts to Strengthen Border Security

Immigration police, in coordination with military personnel, have set up checkpoints, particularly in Tak, to monitor foreigners attempting to cross the border into Myanmar.

