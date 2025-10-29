Immigration Bureau denies claims of 11 South Koreans kidnapped in Thailand

The Immigration Bureau has refuted reports from two South Korean media outlets that claimed 11 South Koreans were kidnapped in Thailand.
Pol Maj Gen Choengrong Rimphadee, the bureau’s spokesperson, addressed the claims made by The Korea Herald and The Korea Economic Daily on October 22. According to their reports, 11 cases of South Koreans being kidnapped in Thailand had been reported as of September 2025. In response, Pol Lt Gen Phanumas Boonyalak, commissioner of the Immigration Bureau, ordered a thorough investigation.
The media reports were based on data provided by South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was submitted to Representative Kim Geon of the opposition People Power Party. Choengrong explained that Phanumas instructed the bureau to cross-check immigration records for the individuals named in the reports. The findings revealed discrepancies in the claims.
The following South Koreans were confirmed to have left Thailand or returned to South Korea:
The Immigration Bureau also found that the following South Koreans had no immigration records in Thailand but were mentioned in the reports:
The bureau has forwarded this information to the South Korean Embassy in Thailand for further investigation. Choengrong confirmed that Phanumas had instructed immigration officials to be extra cautious with foreigners entering Thailand on a free-entry visa without clear travel plans. Since the beginning of 2025, over 5,000 foreign tourists have been warned about potential risks of being lured to work in neighbouring countries.
Immigration police, in coordination with military personnel, have set up checkpoints, particularly in Tak, to monitor foreigners attempting to cross the border into Myanmar.