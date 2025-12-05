What to Know About the 2026 World Cup Draw: 48 Teams, New Rules, and More

The 2026 World Cup, to be held in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will kick off with the official group draw at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. on December 5, 2025. This year’s tournament will see a major expansion with 48 teams. FIFA has unveiled important details and new rules for this groundbreaking event.
In an effort to balance the competition, FIFA has introduced a new rule resembling tennis tournaments, which will separate the top 4 teams in the world: Spain, Argentina, France, and England. These teams will be placed in different sections of the draw, ensuring they can only meet in the semi-finals at the earliest.
FIFA has faced significant criticism over World Cup ticket prices. The starting price for opening match tickets is $370 (about 13,000 Baht), with the most expensive tickets reaching $6,730 (around 235,000 Baht). These prices are 10 times higher than those for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.