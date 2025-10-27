FIFA shows solidarity with Thais by flying flags at half-mast

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) has shown its solidarity with the Thai people by flying all flags at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, at half-mast to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.

FIFA lowered its own flag, along with those of the six continental confederations – the Asian Football Confederation, Confederation of African Football, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, South American Football Confederation, Oceania Football Confederation, and the Union of European Football Associations – to half-mast.