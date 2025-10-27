FIFA shows solidarity with Thais by flying flags at half-mast

FIFA (Fédération Internationale de Football Association) has shown its solidarity with the Thai people by flying all flags at its headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, at half-mast to mourn the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother.
FIFA lowered its own flag, along with those of the six continental confederations – the Asian Football Confederation, Confederation of African Football, Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football, South American Football Confederation, Oceania Football Confederation, and the Union of European Football Associations – to half-mast.
The organisation also flew the flags of Thailand and all 211 member nations at half-mast.
This act of solidarity during Thailand’s mourning period followed notification from the Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) to FIFA about the passing of the Queen Mother on October 24.
FA Thailand chairwoman Nualphan Lamsam expressed her gratitude to FIFA president Gianni Infantino for showing solidarity with Thailand and paying respect to the late Queen Mother.