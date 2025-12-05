Anutin orders november electricity bill waiver for 450K Songkhla flood victims

Good news for Songkhla residents, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the waiver of November's electricity charges for over 450,000 affected residents to alleviate the suffering caused by the recent floods.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Friday (December 5) that the flood relief and recovery efforts, especially in Songkhla province, are progressing significantly.

Currently, over 90% of residents have been able to return home.