Anutin orders november electricity bill waiver for 450K Songkhla flood victims

Good news for Songkhla residents, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has ordered the waiver of November's electricity charges for over 450,000 affected residents to alleviate the suffering caused by the recent floods.
Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Spokesperson for the Prime Minister's Office, revealed on Friday (December 5) that the flood relief and recovery efforts, especially in Songkhla province, are progressing significantly.
Currently, over 90% of residents have been able to return home.
This includes cleaning and restoring the city, managing waste, and providing essential aid such as consumer goods.
As for public utilities, the water supply system is now 100% functional, producing and distributing water to the public.
Regarding the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), power has been fully restored to all critical government facilities and hospitals (100%). While some private residences are still without power, the PEA has installed temporary Power Kits (main switch panels) to provide initial relief and basic electricity access.
Repair and restoration efforts are being coordinated and expedited.
Anutin stated that even though the state of emergency in Songkhla province has been lifted, restoration and relief efforts will continue unchanged.
The electricity bill relief for users affected by the floods in officially declared disaster areas of Songkhla will receive an exemption from the November 2025 electricity charges for residential use. This measure affects 451,211 users and amounts to THB420 million (including Fuel Adjustment Charge and VAT).
The monthly electricity cost will be covered by the PEA's own revenue.