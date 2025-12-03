Thai Power Giant EGAT Unveils ‘Triple S’ Strategy to Hit Net Zero by 2050

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has outlined its decisive path towards achieving carbon neutrality, committing the nation’s power sector to a Net Zero Emission goal by 2050.

Speaking at the SUSTAINABILITY FORUM 2026 Shift Forward: Overcoming Challenges during the Special Talk under the topic "EGAT’s Path to a Sustainable Energy Future" on Wednesday, Eakarat Samintarapanya, EGAT's Assistant Governor for Power Plant Planning, unveiled the organisation’s "Triple S" Strategy, designed to fundamentally restructure Thailand's energy mix.

The new national Power Development Plan (PDP) is set to increase the share of renewable energy in the country's electricity generation from the current 26% to an ambitious 51%.

“The global trend and Thailand's energy direction are clearly moving towards a significant increase in renewable energy use,” Eakarat stated, explaining how the Triple S framework will guide this massive transition:

Sources: Shifting production from fossil fuels to renewables and advanced, clean technologies.

Sinks: Maximising the absorption and storage of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Support: Promoting efficiency among consumers to reduce overall emissions.