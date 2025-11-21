EGAT to invest 3bn baht to upgrade power grid for Thailand’s data-centre push

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has instructed the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to move ahead at full speed with a 3-billion-baht upgrade of the national transmission network under the government’s Quick Big Win policy, aiming to position Thailand as a prime destination for global data-centre investment.

Auttapol said the initiative is designed to ensure that Thailand can accommodate a surge of data-centre operators, particularly in areas outside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where investor demand is rising sharply under the government’s TIPE development framework.

3 billion baht approved for immediate grid reinforcement

EGAT has been directed to allocate roughly 3 billion baht to reinforce and modernise transmission lines, increase power-system stability and expand grid capacity in target provinces. The minister noted that this is only the first phase, with additional programmes expected to be approved later to match investor demand.

Auttapol stressed that reliable, high-capacity electricity infrastructure is the single most critical factor for attracting hyperscale data centres, which require uninterrupted power supply, redundancy systems and large volume allocation.