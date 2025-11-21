EGAT to invest 3bn baht to upgrade power grid for Thailand’s data-centre push

Energy Minister Auttapol Rerkpiboon has instructed the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to move ahead at full speed with a 3-billion-baht upgrade of the national transmission network under the government’s Quick Big Win policy, aiming to position Thailand as a prime destination for global data-centre investment.
Auttapol said the initiative is designed to ensure that Thailand can accommodate a surge of data-centre operators, particularly in areas outside the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), where investor demand is rising sharply under the government’s TIPE development framework.
3 billion baht approved for immediate grid reinforcement
EGAT has been directed to allocate roughly 3 billion baht to reinforce and modernise transmission lines, increase power-system stability and expand grid capacity in target provinces. The minister noted that this is only the first phase, with additional programmes expected to be approved later to match investor demand.
Auttapol stressed that reliable, high-capacity electricity infrastructure is the single most critical factor for attracting hyperscale data centres, which require uninterrupted power supply, redundancy systems and large volume allocation.
Part of Quick Big Win to pull in high-value digital investment
The transmission upgrade is one of the flagship measures under the government’s Quick Big Win economic strategy, which focuses on accelerating new-economy investments capable of transforming Thailand’s long-term industrial landscape.
“Strengthening the grid is essential if Thailand wants to compete for large-scale data-centre investment. This is a sector that brings significant capital, advanced technologies and high-value job creation,” Auttapolsaid.
Direct PPA for clean energy coming soon
In parallel, the government is expediting the rollout of the Direct Power Purchase Agreement (Direct PPA) mechanism, which will allow data-centre operators to buy clean electricity directly from renewable-energy producers.
The Direct PPA framework—expected to be finalised soon—is considered a major incentive for multinational investors, many of whom require 100% renewable-energy commitments as part of their global sustainability standards.
Auttapol said the combination of grid upgrades and clean-energy procurement will give Thailand “a competitive edge in the race to attract world-class data-centre operators,” particularly as regional competition intensifies and demand for cloud, AI computing and digital-economy infrastructure continues to surge.