EGAT turns reservoirs into clean power under Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid plan

Every time sunlight glimmers upon the water’s surface...
who would have imagined that beneath it lies the power shaping Thailand’s energy future?
Under the “Quick Big Win” policy — driven by the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) — the light of nature is being transformed into clean and sustainable energy.
This is Solar Floating — an innovation that turns vast water surfaces into sources of clean power, maximizing both space and energy efficiency.
The concept is simple, yet immensely powerful.Solar panels are installed on floating pontoons across reservoirs, absorbing sunlight and channeling energy into hydropower plants.
Together, they form a hybrid system that unites the power of water and sunlight generating stable, continuous electricity 24 hours a day.
Water naturally cools the panels, enhancing efficiency by 10–15% compared with ground-mounted solar systems.
It also helps reduce water evaporation, preserving this vital resource and ensuring the nation’s energy system remains sustainable.
Today, EGAT has successfully implemented two Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid projects — at Sirindhorn Dam in Ubon Ratchathani, with a generation capacity of 45 megawatts (MW), and at Ubolratana Dam in Khon Kaen, with a capacity of 24 MW. Both projects are now completed and fully operational.
In 2025, the Ministry of Energy will accelerate the development of three additional projects at EGAT’s major dams:
Together, these three projects will have a total installed capacity of 348 MW, and are expected to achieve commercial operation (COD) in 2027 marking another major step toward Thailand’s clean energy future.
“EGAT is expanding Hydro–Floating Solar Hybrid projects across major dams nationwide — targeting a total capacity of 2,725 MW by 2030, under Thailand’s Power Development Plan (PDP 2018 Revision 1).”
These initiatives are expected to reduce more than 800,000 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year.
This marks a major transformation in Thailand’s energy landscape — a milestone that turns the Quick Big Win vision into reality. From floating solar panels to the lights in every Thai home, clean energy not only lowers costs, but also creates opportunity and long-term energy security for the nation.
Because Solar Floating is energy everyone can access — the power of water and light, for a sustainable future for all Thais.