EGAT turns reservoirs into clean power under Hydro-Floating Solar Hybrid plan

Every time sunlight glimmers upon the water’s surface...

who would have imagined that beneath it lies the power shaping Thailand’s energy future?

Under the “Quick Big Win” policy — driven by the Ministry of Energy and the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) — the light of nature is being transformed into clean and sustainable energy.

This is Solar Floating — an innovation that turns vast water surfaces into sources of clean power, maximizing both space and energy efficiency.

The concept is simple, yet immensely powerful.Solar panels are installed on floating pontoons across reservoirs, absorbing sunlight and channeling energy into hydropower plants.

Together, they form a hybrid system that unites the power of water and sunlight generating stable, continuous electricity 24 hours a day.