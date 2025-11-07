EGAT’s mission to restore biodiversity at Mae Moh Mine, Lampang

It features a large LED monitor, highlighting EGAT’s commitment to restoring the soil dumping area of Mae Moh Mine, transforming over 4,000 rai (640 hectares) into a flourishing forest ecosystem rich in biodiversity.

This area, which is part of the lignite mine covering more than 40,200 rai and capable of producing 15 million tonnes of lignite coal per year, not only serves as a key natural resource conservation site but also plays a vital role in carbon dioxide absorption, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Furthermore, the area has been developed as an environmental learning space through nature-based activities such as running, cycling, and birdwatching. These activities aim to foster public engagement and raise awareness about biodiversity.

So far, 63 species of plants have been preserved, with 52 listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Meanwhile, 105 species of animals have been preserved, with 104 listed on the IUCN Red List. These include amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.

The area has absorbed 100,970.10 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, serving as an ecological corridor and a habitat for wild animals.