EGAT’s mission to restore biodiversity at Mae Moh Mine, Lampang

The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has demonstrated its success in reforestation and biodiversity conservation efforts outside of protected areas, through Other Effective Area-based Conservation Measures (OECMs), as part of its support in achieving national and international biodiversity goals.
The exhibition, titled "EGAT OECMs: A Journey to Restore Nature," is part of the International Conference on Biodiversity 2025 (IBD 2025), held under the theme “Biodiversity and Humanity in Global Crisis” at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok.
It features a large LED monitor, highlighting EGAT’s commitment to restoring the soil dumping area of Mae Moh Mine, transforming over 4,000 rai (640 hectares) into a flourishing forest ecosystem rich in biodiversity.
This area, which is part of the lignite mine covering more than 40,200 rai and capable of producing 15 million tonnes of lignite coal per year, not only serves as a key natural resource conservation site but also plays a vital role in carbon dioxide absorption, helping to mitigate the impacts of climate change.
Furthermore, the area has been developed as an environmental learning space through nature-based activities such as running, cycling, and birdwatching. These activities aim to foster public engagement and raise awareness about biodiversity.
So far, 63 species of plants have been preserved, with 52 listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Meanwhile, 105 species of animals have been preserved, with 104 listed on the IUCN Red List. These include amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals.
The area has absorbed 100,970.10 tonnes of CO₂ equivalent, serving as an ecological corridor and a habitat for wild animals.
With a strong commitment to balancing energy security with environmental quality over the next two decades, the Mae Moh Mine will continue to provide a critical fuel source for Thailand’s electricity generation.
At the same time, EGAT is dedicated to restoring the mined areas into ecologically rich, sustainable ecosystems, conserving biodiversity, and setting a model for responsible mine rehabilitation.
This effort also aligns with the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, adopted by 196 parties, with the goal of increasing conservation areas to 30% by 2030. Meanwhile, it also supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to foster a balance between environmental, economic, and social development.
The "EGAT OECMs: A Journey to Restore Nature" exhibition received positive feedback from participants, especially researchers, academics and students from 14 countries, including Thailand, the Philippines, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Vietnam, Saudi Arabia, and the United States.
International conference on biodiversity
The International Conference on Biodiversity 2025 (IBD 2025) took place from November 5-7, 2025, co-hosted by Kasetsart University and the National Research Council of Thailand, with participation from other organisations involved in biodiversity.
The event was held to honour Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn on the occasion of her 70th birthday in 2025. The conference served as a platform for knowledge exchange among researchers from Thailand and abroad on various aspects of biodiversity, including research, conservation, protection, restoration, and sustainable use, while exploring international cooperation opportunities.
Activities included lectures from both domestic and international experts, academic discussions on biodiversity management in the face of global crises, and field trips to green urban spaces such as the PTT Metroforest Learning Centre and Suan Luang Rama IX Park in Prawet district.