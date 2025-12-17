Kieran wins third gold, 4x400m relay sets two records, Thai women’s futsal miss gold

On December 16, 2025, Thailand continued its dominant performance at the 33rd SEA Games, claiming numerous gold medals across various sports. Highlights included a historic gold for Kieran Tuntivate in the men’s 10,000m, his third gold of the Games, and the men’s 4x400m relay setting new SEA Games and national records.



Queen leads Thai sailing team to top spot

Her Majesty the Queen continued to lead Thailand’s sailing team to success in the SSL 470 class, securing first place in both races on the second day.



Athletics: Kieran shines, 4x400m breaks records

In athletics, Kieran Tuntivate delivered a gold in the 10,000m with a time of 29:41.82, his third SEA Games gold. Meanwhile, the men’s 4x400m relay team took gold with a record-breaking 3:03.07.