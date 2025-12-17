Kieran wins third gold, 4x400m relay sets two records, Thai women’s futsal miss gold

On December 16, 2025, Thailand continued its dominant performance at the 33rd SEA Games, claiming numerous gold medals across various sports. Highlights included a historic gold for Kieran Tuntivate in the men’s 10,000m, his third gold of the Games, and the men’s 4x400m relay setting new SEA Games and national records.
Her Majesty the Queen continued to lead Thailand’s sailing team to success in the SSL 470 class, securing first place in both races on the second day.
In athletics, Kieran Tuntivate delivered a gold in the 10,000m with a time of 29:41.82, his third SEA Games gold. Meanwhile, the men’s 4x400m relay team took gold with a record-breaking 3:03.07.
The women’s futsal team’s historic bid for gold ended in disappointment after a penalty shootout loss to Indonesia, 11-10, despite a thrilling 4-4 draw after extra time. This marks the first time the women’s team has missed the gold medal since 2007.
Meanwhile, the men’s futsal team triumphed 3-0 against Myanmar, winning their second straight match and topping the group, with a clash against Vietnam coming next.
Sarat Sumpradit, the 31-year-old veteran, claimed gold in the 94kg men’s category, marking his first SEA Games gold in 12 years. In cycling, Sarawut Sirironnachai clinched gold in the men’s individual time trial, bringing Thailand’s cycling gold tally to 8, surpassing their target.
Janjaem Suwannapheng won a unanimous decision to advance to his third consecutive SEA Games gold final, while 10 other Thai boxers reached their respective finals.
Thailand is leading the medal count with 156 golds, 97 silvers, and 65 bronzes. The standings currently are:
With the competition still ongoing, Thailand remains on track to surpass its gold medal target.