Thai esports body accepts expulsion of women’s SEA Games player for rules breach

The Thailand E-Sports Federation (TESF) on Tuesday announced that it accepts and will comply with the personal penalty imposed by the Esports Technical Delegate of the 33rd SEA Games on a Thai athlete from the women’s Arena of Valor team.

The delegate reported that during the final of the esports competition on December 15, 2025, the Thai player committed an offence under Item 9.4.3 of the Esports Technical Handbook by using unauthorised third-party software or hardware modification in Game 1 of the match.

Following further investigation, conclusive evidence was found, leading to a personal penalty of expulsion from the entire esports competition at the 33rd SEA Games. The decision is final.

The federation said it accepts this final ruling and stressed the paramount importance of strict fair play. TESF added that it will conduct an internal investigation and further raise the ethical and technical standards expected of its athletes to prevent such incidents from happening again.