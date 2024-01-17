TV5 and TESF collaborate to take Thai esports to pro level

Esports, a recently integrated sport in professional sports, has gained immense popularity, propelling athletes onto the global stage.

With substantial prize money and long-term marketing potential, various sectors are increasingly focusing on esports.

TESF and TV5 will collaborate for live broadcasts and public relations, fostering awareness and understanding. They will also develop an esports competition set to debut in April.

This partnership aims to bolster esports, enhance the potential of Thai national esports athletes, and promote, develop, and publicise esports activities both within Thailand and internationally, TV5 said. The goal is to increase awareness among youth and parents, providing a comprehensive understanding of esports, it added.