TV5 and TESF collaborate to take Thai esports to pro level
The Royal Thai Army Radio and Television (TV5) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Thailand Esports Federation (TESF) to advance Thai esports to the professional level.
Esports, a recently integrated sport in professional sports, has gained immense popularity, propelling athletes onto the global stage.
With substantial prize money and long-term marketing potential, various sectors are increasingly focusing on esports.
TESF and TV5 will collaborate for live broadcasts and public relations, fostering awareness and understanding. They will also develop an esports competition set to debut in April.
This partnership aims to bolster esports, enhance the potential of Thai national esports athletes, and promote, develop, and publicise esports activities both within Thailand and internationally, TV5 said. The goal is to increase awareness among youth and parents, providing a comprehensive understanding of esports, it added.
The collaboration also serves as a guide for utilising gaming skills to compete at different levels, establishing esports as a stable and sustainable professional sport.
While esports is relatively new in Thailand, TESF successfully sent Thai esports teams to compete in the Asian Games 2022 in Hangzhou, China. The Thai esports team secured one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals in the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, placing third overall behind China and South Korea in the esports medal tally.
General Nirandorn Srikacha, TV5 president, emphasised the long-standing promotion of esports activities, highlighting ongoing efforts to further enhance various aspects to facilitate competitions in all dimensions.
"Esports competitions can generate significant income and offer a viable career path for families. We encourage building understanding within families and society to foster a clearer comprehension of esports,” TESF president Santi Lothong.
He expressed excitement about the collaboration as a platform to disseminate knowledge and expand the popularity of esports, creating opportunities for new athletes to emerge and develop in the future.