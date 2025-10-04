EGAT: major dams still safe as heavy rains raise water levels



Dam levels under close watch

Sirikit Dam (North): Current storage stands at 9,058 million cubic metres, or 95.25% of capacity, with 452 million cubic metres of remaining storage. Outflow has been increased from 15 to 25 million cubic metres per day to accommodate late-season rainfall.

Bhumibol Dam (North): Storage is at 11,755 million cubic metres, or 87.3% of capacity, with 1,707 million cubic metres remaining. Outflow has been reduced from 10 to 5 million cubic metres per day.

Together, the two dams are releasing no more than 30 million cubic metres daily to prevent downstream impacts at the Chao Phraya Dam, in line with the National Water Resources Subcommittee’s guidelines.

Ubolratana Dam (Northeast): Currently holds 2,148 million cubic metres, or 88.35% of capacity, with 283 million cubic metres of available storage. Discharge has been reduced to ease flooding in downstream lowland areas.

EGAT confirmed it is working with related agencies to monitor high-volume dams and adjust discharge levels to balance storage safety with downstream impacts.

Overall, EGAT’s major reservoirs currently hold 52,671 million cubic metres of water, or 86% of total capacity, up 5,161 million cubic metres from last year. With 8,806 million cubic metres of storage space remaining (14% of capacity), EGAT stressed that dam levels are under control and sufficient to safely manage inflows throughout the rainy season.

The public can track real-time dam levels via http://water.egat.co.th or the “EGAT ONE” mobile app.