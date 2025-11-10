Energy Minister inspects Sirikit Dam hydro plant upgrade, orders close monitoring of water levels

Following recent heavy rainfall and storms, many reservoirs across the country are nearing full capacity. The Sirikit Dam currently holds 97% of its total capacity, prompting Auttapol to order EGAT to monitor storm activity and dam stability closely and manage water discharge carefully to avoid downstream flooding. He emphasised the importance of ensuring both public safety and sustainable energy management, calling on all related agencies to maintain strict oversight during this critical period.

Auttapol said:

“Sirikit Dam is the largest earthen dam in Thailand, constructed across the Nan River in Tha Pla district, Uttaradit province. It has a reservoir capacity of approximately 9.51 billion cubic metres, making it the third largest in the country, after the Srinagarind Dam and the Bhumibol Dam.

“The dam provides significant benefits in agriculture and household water supply, helps mitigate flooding in the Nan River Basin, and works together with the Bhumibol Dam to alleviate flooding in the Chao Phraya River Basin.

“The plan to upgrade and maintain the dam’s operational readiness and power generation stability is a top priority. Electricity generated from Sirikit Dam is not only reliable and clean but also low-cost. I have therefore instructed EGAT to accelerate the upgrade of the fourth turbine unit in accordance with the plan.

“As water levels in many reservoirs have risen significantly following several storms that affected Thailand, I have directed EGAT to closely monitor weather patterns and potential storms, inspect the structural integrity of all dams under its supervision, and ensure that water management is carried out in a way that minimises the impact on downstream communities.”