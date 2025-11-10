Energy Minister inspects Sirikit Dam hydro plant upgrade, orders close monitoring of water levels

Recently, Auttapol Rerkpiboon, Minister of Energy, led a delegation to Sirikit Dam in Uttaradit province to review progress on the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT)’s Unit 4 hydropower plant upgrade, aimed at enhancing stable, clean, and low-cost power generation. He also instructed EGAT to closely monitor water levels across all dams to ensure effective management and prevent downstream impact on communities.
Accompanied by Prasert Sinsukprasert, Permanent Secretary for Energy, and welcomed by Narin Phoawanich, Governor of EGAT, the minister inspected the facility’s operations and discussed ongoing improvements. The Sirikit Dam Unit 4, which has been in service for over 30 years, is now due for modernisation to maintain efficiency and operational reliability.
The 2.088-billion-baht project, currently awaiting Cabinet approval, aims to extend the plant’s lifespan by another 30 years through equipment upgrades. The project is part of Thailand’s broader effort to meet its Net Zero emissions goal by 2050, with hydropower identified as the most stable and cost-effective renewable energy source, capable of responding to peak electricity demand within seven minutes. The upgraded unit is expected to begin commercial operation by December 2029.
Following recent heavy rainfall and storms, many reservoirs across the country are nearing full capacity. The Sirikit Dam currently holds 97% of its total capacity, prompting Auttapol to order EGAT to monitor storm activity and dam stability closely and manage water discharge carefully to avoid downstream flooding. He emphasised the importance of ensuring both public safety and sustainable energy management, calling on all related agencies to maintain strict oversight during this critical period.
Auttapol said:
“Sirikit Dam is the largest earthen dam in Thailand, constructed across the Nan River in Tha Pla district, Uttaradit province. It has a reservoir capacity of approximately 9.51 billion cubic metres, making it the third largest in the country, after the Srinagarind Dam and the Bhumibol Dam.
“The dam provides significant benefits in agriculture and household water supply, helps mitigate flooding in the Nan River Basin, and works together with the Bhumibol Dam to alleviate flooding in the Chao Phraya River Basin.
“The plan to upgrade and maintain the dam’s operational readiness and power generation stability is a top priority. Electricity generated from Sirikit Dam is not only reliable and clean but also low-cost. I have therefore instructed EGAT to accelerate the upgrade of the fourth turbine unit in accordance with the plan.
“As water levels in many reservoirs have risen significantly following several storms that affected Thailand, I have directed EGAT to closely monitor weather patterns and potential storms, inspect the structural integrity of all dams under its supervision, and ensure that water management is carried out in a way that minimises the impact on downstream communities.”