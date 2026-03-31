Russian-Thai Gastronomic Festival 2026 Arrived in Bangkok, Bridging Cultures Through Culinary Innovation

Organized through a collaboration between the Russian-Thai Business Council (RTBC), the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand, and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation, the festival reflected a shared commitment to strengthening Thai–Russian relations. At its core was a mission to promote cultural exchange and deepen mutual understanding through food—an enduring universal language that connects people across borders.
Bringing together leading chefs, industry experts, and culinary enthusiasts from both countries, the festival served as a platform for meaningful cultural and commercial collaboration. A key highlight was the participation of renowned Russian chefs from Pinskiy & Co., who travelled to Bangkok to collaborate with top Thai chefs. Together, they presented exclusive menus that harmoniously blended ingredients, techniques, and culinary identities from both nations—offering contemporary interpretations of Russian and Thai cuisine.
Beyond elevating awareness of Russian gastronomy in Thailand, this collaboration also created stronger professional networks within the global food and beverage industry.
Thoughtfully curated for a focused yet diverse audience—including F&B entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, chefs, culinary students, media, and gastronomy enthusiasts—the festival welcomed approximately 200 registered participants. Emphasizing quality over scale, it was designed to encourage meaningful engagement and high-value interaction, establishing itself as a premium platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation.
In addition to its culinary programming, the festival showcased premium ingredients and products from partners, including high-quality black caviar from Thai Sturgeon Caviar and king crab from ZAAP Alaska. These elements further enhanced the dining experience while highlighting the versatility of Russian ingredients in complementing Thai cuisine.
“This festival is more than a celebration of food—it is a cultural bridge between Russia and Thailand. Through shared culinary experiences, we spark creativity, encourage dialogue, and cultivate long-term collaboration. We are proud to bring this festival to Thailand and look forward to its continued growth,” said Vladimir Kovalev, Executive Director of RTBC.
The official opening ceremony took place on 30 March 2026 at The Food School Bangkok, featuring opening remarks by organizers and distinguished guests. This was followed by live cooking demonstrations by the Russian chefs during the “Masterclass”. The session offered chefs, culinary students, media, and pre-registered guests a unique opportunity to engage closely with the Russian chefs and gain insight into their techniques, concepts, and creative processes.
The festival continues with exclusive dining experiences on 31 March, 2 and 3 April 2026 at leading Bangkok restaurants, including Wang Hinghoi, Baannok BKK City Edition, and Brass House. Each evening will showcase specially curated menus born from Russian-Thai chef collaborations, presenting traditional flavors through a contemporary lens. Live music performances will enhance the atmosphere. Attendance is limited to approximately 40–60 guests per session and is available by reservation only, ensuring an intimate and elevated experience.
As its first edition in Thailand, the Russian-Thai Gastronomic Festival 2026 marked the beginning of a long-term initiative to establish itself as a leading annual international culinary event. By bringing together expertise, creativity, and a shared vision, the festival not only celebrated the richness of both cuisines but also reinforced the growing and enduring relationship between Thailand and Russia.
For more information, please contact Nita Mongkolkiti at [email protected]