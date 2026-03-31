Russian-Thai Gastronomic Festival 2026 Arrived in Bangkok, Bridging Cultures Through Culinary Innovation

Organized through a collaboration between the Russian-Thai Business Council (RTBC), the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow, the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Thailand, and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation, the festival reflected a shared commitment to strengthening Thai–Russian relations. At its core was a mission to promote cultural exchange and deepen mutual understanding through food—an enduring universal language that connects people across borders.

Bringing together leading chefs, industry experts, and culinary enthusiasts from both countries, the festival served as a platform for meaningful cultural and commercial collaboration. A key highlight was the participation of renowned Russian chefs from Pinskiy & Co., who travelled to Bangkok to collaborate with top Thai chefs. Together, they presented exclusive menus that harmoniously blended ingredients, techniques, and culinary identities from both nations—offering contemporary interpretations of Russian and Thai cuisine.

Beyond elevating awareness of Russian gastronomy in Thailand, this collaboration also created stronger professional networks within the global food and beverage industry.

Thoughtfully curated for a focused yet diverse audience—including F&B entrepreneurs, restaurateurs, chefs, culinary students, media, and gastronomy enthusiasts—the festival welcomed approximately 200 registered participants. Emphasizing quality over scale, it was designed to encourage meaningful engagement and high-value interaction, establishing itself as a premium platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and innovation.