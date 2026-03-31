NASA readies Artemis II crew for first crewed moon trip since 1972

NASA is preparing to send astronauts towards the moon for the first time in more than 53 years, with Artemis II set to become the second mission in the programme and its first with a crew, in a crucial test of broader lunar ambitions as the United States seeks to reassert its position in space amid intensifying competition from China.

Three American astronauts and one Canadian are due to lift off on Wednesday aboard NASA’s Orion capsule and Space Launch System rocket for a 10-day mission looping around the moon and back, taking humans farther into deep space than ever before.

Artemis II will be the first crewed test flight in NASA’s Artemis programme, the flagship US effort to resume regular missions to the moon. The programme has cost at least US$93 billion since 2012. No one has returned to the lunar surface since Apollo 17 in 1972, and NASA is aiming to achieve another landing in 2028 at the moon’s rugged south pole.

The United States is still the only country to have landed humans on another celestial body, having carried out six moon landings under Apollo in competition with the former Soviet Union. In more recent years, however, US officials have increasingly turned their attention to China, a major technological rival that has steadily advanced its own lunar programme through a series of robotic landings and a target of placing astronauts on the moon by 2030.