Xi and Putin stress strategic ties and energy security in Beijing

Vladimir Putin opened a high-profile visit to Beijing on Wednesday (May 20) with a renewed show of unity with Xi Jinping, as Moscow sought movement on a gas supply agreement that has been under discussion for more than a decade.

Xi received the Russian president at the Great Hall of the People with an honour guard and a gun salute, while children waved Chinese and Russian flags. The two leaders were scheduled to hold formal talks before a more private meeting over tea later in the day.

The visit came shortly after US President Donald Trump’s trip to the Chinese capital, placing extra attention on both the optics and the outcome of Xi’s meeting with Putin.

According to the Chinese state news agency Xinhua, Xi said China and Russia should concentrate on a long-term strategy and help promote a “more just and reasonable” global governance system.

“The reason China-Russia relations have reached this level is that we have been able to deepen political mutual trust and strategic cooperation,” Xi said at the start of the talks.

Putin said the relationship was helping support global stability and stressed that Russia remained a reliable energy supplier amid disruption in the Middle East.