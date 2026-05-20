Thailand and France set to deepen strategic cooperation on economy, clean energy

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said Thailand and France are set to sign a draft joint action plan to strengthen the Thai-French partnership for 2026-2028 on May 25, 2026, in Paris, France.

The plan will serve as a framework for driving cooperation between the two countries over the next three years.

Rachada said the new draft joint action plan would build on Thai-French cooperation in several areas, including clean energy, the economy, research and creative industries.

It aims to upgrade bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership, while expanding cooperation on key issues aligned with global trends. These include the transition towards decarbonised energy and the promotion of Thai soft power in fashion, film and food.

The cooperation framework between Thailand and France covers four key areas: strengthening dialogue on politics, security and global issues; defence cooperation; strengthening economic relations through long-term cooperation; and cooperation in research and people-to-people exchanges.

The signing of the joint action plan marks another important step in Thai-French relations, helping to advance cooperation in the economy, technology, energy and human-capacity development.

It is expected to create new opportunities and support long-term cooperation between the two countries.