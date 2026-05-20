Pai long-stay tourists face visa rethink after 60-day waiver ends

Panudej Chaiyasakul, president of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Business Association, said the government’s resolution to cancel the 60-day visa-free stay for foreign tourists would not affect ordinary visitors to Mae Hong Son province, but would have an impact on long-stay tourists.

Some groups stay for 30 days, 60 days, 365 days or even one year, he said. These tourists will now have to plan carefully and apply for visa extensions under stricter rules.

The impact will be felt particularly in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, where long-stay tourists account for around 15% of all visitors.

During the high season, Pai receives as many as 30,000-40,000 tourists a day. However, during the current low season, the number has fallen to just over 7,000 visitors a day. Around 15% of this group will have to replan their visa arrangements.

Panudej urged the government to consider new marketing strategies immediately after reducing the number of visa-free stay days, so that foreign tourists would remain interested in visiting Thailand.