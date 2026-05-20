Pai long-stay tourists face visa rethink after 60-day waiver ends

Panudej Chaiyasakul, president of the Mae Hong Son Tourism Business Association, said the government’s resolution to cancel the 60-day visa-free stay for foreign tourists would not affect ordinary visitors to Mae Hong Son province, but would have an impact on long-stay tourists.
Some groups stay for 30 days, 60 days, 365 days or even one year, he said. These tourists will now have to plan carefully and apply for visa extensions under stricter rules.
The impact will be felt particularly in Pai district, Mae Hong Son, where long-stay tourists account for around 15% of all visitors.
During the high season, Pai receives as many as 30,000-40,000 tourists a day. However, during the current low season, the number has fallen to just over 7,000 visitors a day. Around 15% of this group will have to replan their visa arrangements.
Panudej urged the government to consider new marketing strategies immediately after reducing the number of visa-free stay days, so that foreign tourists would remain interested in visiting Thailand.
He said Pai continues to attract many foreign tourists for popular activities such as trooping, river tubing on the Pai River and ziplining. He also invited both Thai and foreign tourists to continue visiting Mae Hong Son to experience its natural attractions.
On Monday (May 19), the Cabinet resolved to cancel the 60-day visa-free scheme for more than 90 countries. Countries that had more than one visa entitlement were also affected, with the rules reverting to the previous criteria.
The next step is for relevant agencies to be notified of the Cabinet resolution. The new proposed criteria will be considered by the visa policy committee on a country-by-country basis to determine which type of visa is appropriate for each country, taking into account both security and economic factors.
All countries affected by the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free stay will return to their previous visa categories, most of which allow stays of around 30 days.