Thailand reveals 93 countries losing 60-day visa-free entry

Following the Cabinet’s resolution on Monday to approve the cancellation of the 60-day visa exemption, or visa-free entry, known as P.60, for tourists from 93 countries, the government will also cancel criteria for countries that receive more than one type of visa entitlement.

The affected countries will return to the normal previous criteria, with most granted permission to stay in the kingdom for no more than 30 days. The move is intended to organise and screen foreign visitors more effectively.

The next step is for relevant agencies to be notified of the Cabinet resolution. All countries affected by the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free entitlement will return to their previous visa categories, most of which allow stays of around 30 days, or the 30-day visa-free entitlement known as P.30.

The cancellation of the 60-day visa-free measure must first be published in the Royal Gazette before it can take effect.