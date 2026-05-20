Thailand reveals 93 countries losing 60-day visa-free entry

WEDNESDAY, MAY 20, 2026
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Tanawan Vinaisatien
Thailand reveals 93 countries losing 60-day visa-free entry

Thailand’s Cabinet has approved ending 60-day visa-free entry for 93 countries, with most set to return to 30-day stays.

Following the Cabinet’s resolution on Monday to approve the cancellation of the 60-day visa exemption, or visa-free entry, known as P.60, for tourists from 93 countries, the government will also cancel criteria for countries that receive more than one type of visa entitlement.

The affected countries will return to the normal previous criteria, with most granted permission to stay in the kingdom for no more than 30 days. The move is intended to organise and screen foreign visitors more effectively.

The next step is for relevant agencies to be notified of the Cabinet resolution. All countries affected by the cancellation of the 60-day visa-free entitlement will return to their previous visa categories, most of which allow stays of around 30 days, or the 30-day visa-free entitlement known as P.30.

The cancellation of the 60-day visa-free measure must first be published in the Royal Gazette before it can take effect.

Thailand reveals 93 countries losing 60-day visa-free entry

The list of countries and territories whose passport holders, or holders of documents used in lieu of passports, were allowed to enter the kingdom temporarily for tourism, work or short-term business without a visa and stay for no more than 60 days under P.60 covers 93 countries for ordinary passport holders:

  1. Albania
  2. Andorra
  3. Australia
  4. Austria
  5. Bahrain
  6. Belgium
  7. Bhutan
  8. Brazil
  9. Brunei
  10. Bulgaria
  11. Cambodia
  12. Canada
  13. China
  14. Colombia
  15. Croatia
  16. Cuba
  17. Cyprus
  18. Czechia
  19. Denmark
  20. Dominica
  21. Dominican Republic
  22. Ecuador
  23. Estonia
  24. Fiji
  25. Finland
  26. France
  27. Georgia
  28. Germany
  29. United Kingdom and Northern Ireland
  30. Greece
  31. Guatemala
  32. Hong Kong
  33. Hungary
  34. Iceland
  35. India
  36. Indonesia
  37. Ireland
  38. Israel
  39. Italy
  40. Jamaica
  41. Japan
  42. Jordan
  43. Kazakhstan
  44. Kosovo
  45. Kuwait
  46. Laos
  47. Latvia
  48. Liechtenstein
  49. Lithuania
  50. Luxembourg
  51. Macao
  52. Malaysia
  53. Maldives
  54. Malta
  55. Mauritius
  56. Mexico
  57. Monaco
  58. Mongolia
  59. Morocco
  60. Netherlands
  61. New Zealand
  62. Norway
  63. Oman
  64. Panama
  65. Papua New Guinea
  66. Peru
  67. Philippines
  68. Poland
  69. Portugal
  70. Qatar
  71. Romania
  72. Russia
  73. San Marino
  74. Saudi Arabia
  75. Singapore
  76. Slovakia
  77. Slovenia
  78. South Africa
  79. South Korea
  80. Spain
  81. Sri Lanka
  82. Sweden
  83. Switzerland
  84. Taiwan
  85. Tonga
  86. Trinidad and Tobago
  87. Turkey
  88. Ukraine
  89. United Arab Emirates
  90. United States
  91. Uruguay
  92. Uzbekistan
  93. Vietnam

Future visa criteria will be assigned to the Visa Policy Committee, which will review details on a country-by-country basis to determine which visa category is appropriate for each country.

The review will consider national security alongside economic interests and tourism promotion in a comprehensive manner before being submitted to the government for approval.

Thailand reveals 93 countries losing 60-day visa-free entry

The measure is a proactive policy review aimed at striking a balance between attracting spending from foreign tourists and monitoring groups that may enter Thailand under tourist privileges but work illegally.

It is also in line with the Immigration Bureau’s approach, which emphasises security and stricter screening.

The return to the previous criteria is not expected to have a significant impact on overall tourism, as the government still has other facilitation measures in place to support travellers.

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