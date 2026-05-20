Chulalongkorn University DNA Study Reveals Blackchin Tilapia in Thailand Likely Originated from Multiple Sources

Over the past two to three years, much of Thai society has operated under the assumption that the blackchin tilapia outbreak in Thailand stemmed from a single escape event originating from one source, before rapidly reproducing and spreading through natural waterways. However, the latest DNA research conducted by a team from Chulalongkorn University is now challenging that narrative with significant scientific evidence.
The study found that blackchin tilapia populations in Thailand possess genetic diversity far too high to be explained by a single founding population. The findings strongly suggest that the invasion may not have originated from one isolated incident, but rather from multiple introductions, multiple time periods, and extensive human involvement in aquaculture and aquatic animal transport systems.
The research, led by Dr. Pornthep Pannarak and colleagues and published in the scientific journal Aquaculture Reports, analyzed DNA samples from 466 blackchin tilapia collected across 20 locations nationwide. The team employed advanced haplotype-level genetic analysis, a highly detailed population genetics technique capable of distinguishing subtle genetic differences among fish populations beyond conventional methods.
The results identified 19 distinct haplotypes — genetic signatures within the species — including 13 unique local haplotypes found only in specific regions of Thailand. In population genetics, such a high level of diversity is highly significant.
If all blackchin tilapia in Thailand had descended from a single small escape population, scientists would expect the fish to display highly similar DNA profiles due to the “founder effect,” a well-established genetic principle in which populations originating from a limited number of individuals exhibit low genetic variation. Instead, the study uncovered extensive genetic diversity, directly challenging the theory of a single-source introduction.
The research further revealed that fish populations in provinces such as Samut Songkhram, Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Surat Thani possess dominant haplotypes linked to different ancestral populations from West Africa. This finding reinforces the possibility that blackchin tilapia entered Thailand through multiple genetic lineages and separate introduction pathways.
Another critical finding lies in the geographic distribution of the DNA patterns. The genetic relationships among fish populations did not consistently match natural dispersal patterns. In several cases, populations located far apart shared remarkably similar genetic profiles, while neighboring populations showed striking differences.
From a scientific perspective, this pattern is commonly associated with human-mediated movement rather than natural spread alone. Such movement may include fish transportation, aquaculture activities, ornamental fish trade, accidental releases, or the transfer of aquatic organisms through farming systems over different periods of time.
Importantly, the study does not conclude that all blackchin tilapia in Thailand originated directly from any single private company or single importer. At present, there is no scientific consensus definitively linking the nationwide outbreak to one exclusive source.
Instead, the DNA evidence points toward a far more complex reality: the blackchin tilapia invasion in Thailand appears to be a systemic issue shaped by multiple contributing factors operating over time.
The significance of this research therefore extends beyond identifying where the fish first appeared. More importantly, it reframes public understanding of the outbreak itself. The spread of blackchin tilapia in Thailand may represent the cumulative outcome of repeated introductions, aquatic animal movements, aquaculture networks, and interconnected ecosystems that enabled the species to establish itself nationwide.
For this reason, researchers argue that long-term management strategies should focus on stricter controls over aquatic animal transport, tighter monitoring of aquaculture systems, continuous removal of fish from natural waterways, and integrated ecosystem management — rather than relying on oversimplified explanations centered on a single source.
Ultimately, the DNA evidence is sending a clear message: Thailand’s blackchin tilapia crisis is scientifically more complex than the public has previously understood.