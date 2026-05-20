Chulalongkorn University DNA Study Reveals Blackchin Tilapia in Thailand Likely Originated from Multiple Sources

Over the past two to three years, much of Thai society has operated under the assumption that the blackchin tilapia outbreak in Thailand stemmed from a single escape event originating from one source, before rapidly reproducing and spreading through natural waterways. However, the latest DNA research conducted by a team from Chulalongkorn University is now challenging that narrative with significant scientific evidence.

The study found that blackchin tilapia populations in Thailand possess genetic diversity far too high to be explained by a single founding population. The findings strongly suggest that the invasion may not have originated from one isolated incident, but rather from multiple introductions, multiple time periods, and extensive human involvement in aquaculture and aquatic animal transport systems.

The research, led by Dr. Pornthep Pannarak and colleagues and published in the scientific journal Aquaculture Reports, analyzed DNA samples from 466 blackchin tilapia collected across 20 locations nationwide. The team employed advanced haplotype-level genetic analysis, a highly detailed population genetics technique capable of distinguishing subtle genetic differences among fish populations beyond conventional methods.