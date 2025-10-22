CPF defends integrity in court over false blackchin tilapia allegations

(Nonthaburi, October 22, 2025) — Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) appeared before the Nonthaburi Provincial Court today for the first hearing in a criminal defamation case, addressing the dissemination of false and misleading information regarding the spread of invasive blackchin tilapia, which has caused significant reputational damage to the company.
The Nonthaburi Provincial Court is presiding over a case filed by the public prosecutor against Witoon Lianjamroon, Secretary-General of the BioThai Foundation, on charges of criminal defamation by publication. The charges arise from the circulation of fabricated images and false claims alleging CPF’s involvement in the blackchin tilapia outbreak.
At the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty. CPF, as the injured party, submitted a motion to join the case as a co-plaintiff alongside the public prosecutor. The Court approved the motion and scheduled the pre-trial evidence examination for December 1, 2025.
The indictment stems from the dissemination of misleading images and false information during a public seminar broadcast live online on July 26, 2024. The prosecution asserts that these actions caused widespread public misunderstanding and inflicted substantial reputational harm on CPF.
Examples of the falsified materials cited in the case include:
CPF underscores that this lawsuit reflects the company’s firm commitment to factual accuracy, integrity, and legal accountability. By pursuing its rights through the judicial process, CPF seeks to uphold justice, protect its corporate reputation, and prevent deliberate misinformation from misleading the public. The company remains steadfast in its mission to operate transparently, comply with legal standards, and provide verifiable, trustworthy information to society and all stakeholders.