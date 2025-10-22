CPF defends integrity in court over false blackchin tilapia allegations

(Nonthaburi, October 22, 2025) — Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) appeared before the Nonthaburi Provincial Court today for the first hearing in a criminal defamation case, addressing the dissemination of false and misleading information regarding the spread of invasive blackchin tilapia, which has caused significant reputational damage to the company.

The Nonthaburi Provincial Court is presiding over a case filed by the public prosecutor against Witoon Lianjamroon, Secretary-General of the BioThai Foundation, on charges of criminal defamation by publication. The charges arise from the circulation of fabricated images and false claims alleging CPF’s involvement in the blackchin tilapia outbreak.

At the hearing, the defendant pleaded not guilty. CPF, as the injured party, submitted a motion to join the case as a co-plaintiff alongside the public prosecutor. The Court approved the motion and scheduled the pre-trial evidence examination for December 1, 2025.