Court accepts class-action suit against CPF over alien fish infestation

The South Bangkok Civil Court on Tuesday accepted a class-action lawsuit filed by fishermen and fish and shrimp farmers in Samut Sakhon against Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), blaming the company for the devastating infestation of alien blackchin tilapia in the province and other parts of the country.
Both the Thailand Consumers Council and a CPF representative, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the court had accepted the lawsuit for trial.
The council announced the decision on its Facebook page, while the CPF representative stated that the company would defend itself in court using scientific and circumstantial evidence.
The representative added that if the court ruled against CPF, the company would appeal the decision and fight the case to the final or Supreme Court if necessary.
A group of local fishermen and fish and shrimp farmers in Samut Sakhon, supported by the Lawyers Council of Thailand, filed the class-action lawsuit against CPF last year, alleging that the company was responsible for the blackchin tilapia infestation.
In September, a special House committee investigating the infestation revealed that a certain company had been granted permission to import the alien species, which subsequently spread to Thai waters in 79 districts across 19 provinces, posing a serious threat to the local ecosystem.
CPF has repeatedly denied responsibility for the infestation, despite being granted permission by the Fisheries Department to import 2,000 blackchin tilapia from Ghana in 2010. The company insists that all imported fish were destroyed and has instead blamed aquarium fish importers for the invasion.
Class-Action Suit Aims to Streamline Legal Process
A source from the court stated that the decision to accept the class-action suit would prevent individuals from having to file separate lawsuits, which would place an excessive burden on the court system.
The source added that the class-action trial would increase efficiency and allow both sides to present their evidence to support their claims.