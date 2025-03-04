Court accepts class-action suit against CPF over alien fish infestation

The South Bangkok Civil Court on Tuesday accepted a class-action lawsuit filed by fishermen and fish and shrimp farmers in Samut Sakhon against Charoen Pokphand Foods Plc (CPF), blaming the company for the devastating infestation of alien blackchin tilapia in the province and other parts of the country.

Court Accepts Case for Trial

Both the Thailand Consumers Council and a CPF representative, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed that the court had accepted the lawsuit for trial.

The council announced the decision on its Facebook page, while the CPF representative stated that the company would defend itself in court using scientific and circumstantial evidence.