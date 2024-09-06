CPF denies blame for blackchin tilapia infestation amid legal battles

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is vehemently denying any role in the blackchin tilapia infestation in Thai waterways and dismissed damage claims filed against it.
A group of fishermen from Samut Songkhram province, along with the Lawyers Council of Thailand, have filed a class-action lawsuit against CPF over its alleged import of the predatory species.
CPF, however, insists it is not the cause of the infestation, adding that it had set up a task force to investigate the issue from the inception of the research project in 2006 until its discontinuation in early 2011. The company had imported blackchin tilapia from Ghana in 2010 for research in its development centre in Samut Songkhram’s Amphawa district and claims all the fish died when the project failed in early 2011.
The company said it is confident in its innocence and is prepared to defend its position through legal channels.
While acknowledging the severity of the situation, CPF has actively supported integrated solutions in collaboration with relevant sectors. It has launched five proactive projects under the Agriculture and Cooperatives’ guidelines to mitigate the situation, including:
Purchasing 2 million kilograms of blackchin tilapia for processing into fishmeal, with over 1 million kilograms already bought and ongoing procurement efforts to meet the target.
Releasing 200,000 predator fish, including 70,000 seabass, in the affected waterways.
Providing fishing equipment and manpower to impacted areas, capturing more than 25,000 kilos of blackchin tilapia in 30 events across 14 provinces.
Developing food products from blackchin tilapia in collaboration with educational institutions.
Partnering with local and foreign experts to research long-term population control for blackchin tilapia.
On Thursday, fishermen and shrimp farmers in Samut Songkhram filed a class-action lawsuit against CPF demanding more than 2.5 billion baht in compensation for lost business. The Law Council of Thailand has also filed a separate lawsuit against 18 government agencies for failing to stop the infestation.