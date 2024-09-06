CPF denies blame for blackchin tilapia infestation amid legal battles

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is vehemently denying any role in the blackchin tilapia infestation in Thai waterways and dismissed damage claims filed against it.

A group of fishermen from Samut Songkhram province, along with the Lawyers Council of Thailand, have filed a class-action lawsuit against CPF over its alleged import of the predatory species.

CPF, however, insists it is not the cause of the infestation, adding that it had set up a task force to investigate the issue from the inception of the research project in 2006 until its discontinuation in early 2011. The company had imported blackchin tilapia from Ghana in 2010 for research in its development centre in Samut Songkhram’s Amphawa district and claims all the fish died when the project failed in early 2011.