Chanthaburi, Fisheries Dept, CPF team up to hunt black chin tilapia in Kung Krabaen

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (CPF) is advancing its support for the Department of Fisheries across several provinces to eradicate black chin tilapia. Recently, CPF supported Chanthaburi Province and the Provincial Fisheries Agency, in collaboration with their network and local fishermen, in organizing the 2nd "Unite to Hunt black chin tilapia" event at Kung Krabaen Bay in Thamai District, Chanthaburi Province.
The event resulted in capturing 649 kilograms of black chin tilapia, along with other fish species such as sea bass, barracuda, and jackfruit fish. The captured black chin tilapia were repurposed in two ways: most were used in the bio-fermented water for rubber farming projects, while others were distributed to residents for consumption.
Chanthaburi Province has adopted three strategies to eliminate black chin tilapia: fishing them out, introducing predator fish to consume their fry, and raising public awareness to encourage local fishermen to catch them. According to Somporn Rungkumnerdwong from the Chanthaburi Provincial Fishery, the province recently held a "Unite to Hunt black chin tilapia" event at Kung Krabaen Bay, following an earlier event in Na Yai Arm District where 3 kilograms of black chin tilapia and 30 kilograms of local fish were caught. CPF supported the initiative by providing fishing gear, food, and drinking water for the event.
Adit Krisanawong, CPF's Head of Public and Private Relations, emphasized that CPF is committed to supporting the Department of Fisheries in eradicating black chin tilapia. Recently, CPF has assisted in 12 provinces, including Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Nakhon Pathom, Rayong, and Chanthaburi, and will continue to support other provinces where this invasive fish is found.
CPF actively collaborates with the Department of Fisheries to eliminate black chin tilapia through five key initiatives: (1) purchasing 2,000,000 kilograms of black chin tilapia for fishmeal production, of which over 605,860 kilograms have been purchased; (2) supporting the release of 200,000 predatory fish into water sources, with 54,000 already delivered; (3) continuing to assist the Department of Fisheries in removing the fish from ecosystems; (4) collaborating with universities to develop food products; and (5) supporting experts and universities in researching and developing long-term fish control technologies.