Chanthaburi, Fisheries Dept, CPF team up to hunt black chin tilapia in Kung Krabaen

Chanthaburi Province has adopted three strategies to eliminate black chin tilapia: fishing them out, introducing predator fish to consume their fry, and raising public awareness to encourage local fishermen to catch them. According to Somporn Rungkumnerdwong from the Chanthaburi Provincial Fishery, the province recently held a "Unite to Hunt black chin tilapia" event at Kung Krabaen Bay, following an earlier event in Na Yai Arm District where 3 kilograms of black chin tilapia and 30 kilograms of local fish were caught. CPF supported the initiative by providing fishing gear, food, and drinking water for the event.



Adit Krisanawong, CPF's Head of Public and Private Relations, emphasized that CPF is committed to supporting the Department of Fisheries in eradicating black chin tilapia. Recently, CPF has assisted in 12 provinces, including Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, Samut Prakan, Phetchaburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Chumphon, Nakhon Pathom, Rayong, and Chanthaburi, and will continue to support other provinces where this invasive fish is found.