Minister confirms blackchin tilapia found near Pattaya beach but says spread is under control

Deputy Agriculture and Cooperatives Minister Watcharaphon Khaokham has confirmed that a viral clip showing villagers catching blackchin tilapia near Pattaya beach in Chon Buri is genuine, after members of the public were seen casting nets and catching about 10 kilogrammes of the fish.

Speaking after visiting the area on Thursday, Watcharaphon said the location where the fish were found was a transition zone between brackish water and seawater, where blackchin tilapia had previously been detected. He stressed that this was not a new expansion of the species’ range.

He said the current situation was linked to rainfall. When large volumes of rainwater flow into the sea, blackchin tilapia can naturally be carried along by the current. However, he said the fish would not be able to survive if they reached areas of fully saline seawater.

Watcharaphon said he remained confident the situation could still be controlled, adding that no further breeding in the sea had been found. The species remains a brackish-water fish and its numbers have not increased to an alarming level, he said.

He added that he had instructed the director-general of the Department of Fisheries and the Chon Buri provincial fisheries office to monitor the matter closely.