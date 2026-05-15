Uncle Yot returns to Thailand as RBC talks ease border tension

Thailand’s Second Army Area has received Yot Sainoi, known as “Uncle Yot”, back from Cambodia through the Chong Sa-ngam border crossing in Phu Sing district of Si Sa Ket province, after coordination through the Regional Border Committee helped secure his return.

“Yot Sainoi, 58, known as ‘Uncle Yot’, is a Surin resident who reportedly went missing after entering a forest area near the Thai-Cambodian border on April 25 to gather forest products. Cambodian authorities later detained him, alleging illegal entry and trespassing into a military area in Oddar Meanchey province.”

A report on May 15, 2026, said that at 11am on May 14, Brig Gen Nith Narong, deputy chief of staff of Cambodia’s 4th Military Region and chair of the Cambodian side of the Regional Border Committee (RBC), contacted Thailand’s Second Army Area regarding the return of Yot to Thailand.

Earlier, the commander of Cambodia’s 4th Border Protection Force, had sent a letter to the governor of Oddar Meanchey province. The matter was also coordinated through Cambodia’s Interior Ministry, before the Cambodian side approved Yot’s return to Thailand.

The report said the handover would be carried out through the cooperation mechanism between Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s 4th Border Protection Force, reflecting close and continuous coordination between the RBC committees of both sides.