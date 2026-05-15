Asian Lenders Bolster Buffers as Middle East Conflict Clouds Credit Outlook

Regional banks hike loan-loss provisions as high energy costs and supply chain disruptions linked to the Iran conflict threaten corporate solvency.
Asia-Pacific’s leading financial institutions are moving to fortify their balance sheets, sharply increasing loan-loss provisions as the protracted conflict in Iran begins to strain the region’s economic recovery.
While the banking sector remains well-capitalised, analysts warn that the "indirect costs of war" are starting to bite. For a region uniquely dependent on Middle Eastern energy, the combination of sustained high oil prices, disrupted trade routes, and "higher-for-longer" interest rates is creating a volatile environment for corporate borrowers.
The "Indirect Cost" of Conflict
As the hostilities enter their 11th week, the primary concern for lenders is no longer direct exposure—which remains minimal for most—but rather the systemic fallout.
Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis CIB, noted that banks are shifting toward "forward-looking" risk assessments.
"The key issue is that even if the conflict resolves soon, structural damage may keep energy prices elevated," Ng warned.
He added that persistent inflation would likely prevent central banks from cutting rates, further squeezing the debt-servicing capacity of SMEs.
Market Reaction and Regional Fallout
The impact has already been felt on equity markets. The Commonwealth Bank of Australia, the nation's largest lender, saw nearly $22 billion wiped off its market value on Wednesday following an announcement that it would bolster reserves to counter Middle Eastern geopolitical risks.
In Singapore, OCBC increased its provisions by S$216 million, while UOB Chief Executive Wee Ee Cheong cautioned that while direct exposure is "insignificant," the indirect impact on mid-market and small-business clients is a growing concern.
Meanwhile, emerging market lenders are also on high alert. In India, major players including HDFC Bank and Axis Bank have proactively set aside additional capital, despite reporting that asset quality remains stable for the time being.
Echoes of the Pandemic
Despite the recent hikes, current buffers remain thin compared to the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to Reuters calculations, the combined provisions of the "Big Four" Australian banks are currently 80% lower than the levels seen in 2020.
Matthew Wilson, Head of Financial Institutional Research at Jarden, suggested these reserves may yet prove insufficient.
"Banks are typically late-cycle plays," Wilson said. "We will see the real impact on domestic economies through cyclical businesses over the next six months."
Source : Reuters