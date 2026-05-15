Asian Lenders Bolster Buffers as Middle East Conflict Clouds Credit Outlook

Regional banks hike loan-loss provisions as high energy costs and supply chain disruptions linked to the Iran conflict threaten corporate solvency.

Asia-Pacific’s leading financial institutions are moving to fortify their balance sheets, sharply increasing loan-loss provisions as the protracted conflict in Iran begins to strain the region’s economic recovery.

While the banking sector remains well-capitalised, analysts warn that the "indirect costs of war" are starting to bite. For a region uniquely dependent on Middle Eastern energy, the combination of sustained high oil prices, disrupted trade routes, and "higher-for-longer" interest rates is creating a volatile environment for corporate borrowers.

The "Indirect Cost" of Conflict

As the hostilities enter their 11th week, the primary concern for lenders is no longer direct exposure—which remains minimal for most—but rather the systemic fallout.

Gary Ng, senior economist for Asia Pacific at Natixis CIB, noted that banks are shifting toward "forward-looking" risk assessments.

"The key issue is that even if the conflict resolves soon, structural damage may keep energy prices elevated," Ng warned.

He added that persistent inflation would likely prevent central banks from cutting rates, further squeezing the debt-servicing capacity of SMEs.