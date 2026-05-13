Iran war may speed Southeast Asia's nuclear energy planning drive

The war in Iran could push Southeast Asian governments to move faster on nuclear energy plans, as the region looks for ways to reduce its dependence on oil and gas from the Middle East, experts told The Straits Times.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping lane that carries about 20 per cent of global oil trade, has highlighted how exposed the region is to imported fuels. Experts said the disruption has left economies vulnerable to price swings, pressure on energy systems and wider economic shocks.

For Southeast Asia, where energy supplies remain heavily tied to Middle Eastern oil and gas, the crisis has strengthened the argument for a broader energy mix and for nuclear power as a way to improve energy security.

Arkady Gevorkyan, commodity strategist at Citibank, said interruptions to oil and gas flows have lifted the cost of electricity generation and pushed up the price of baseload power, the minimum electricity a grid needs at any given time. That has made nuclear energy more attractive as a secure source of power, he said.

The conflict has also boosted interest in renewables. But experts noted that solar and wind power depend on weather conditions, which can lead to uneven output. Nuclear energy, by contrast, can operate continuously, requires less land, uses fewer natural resources to produce large volumes of power and does not emit greenhouse gases from nuclear reactions. It can also support energy-heavy sectors such as heavy industry and data centres.

Tan-Soo Jie-Sheng of the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore said interest in nuclear power had already been rising before the war, driven by surging electricity demand, decarbonisation needs, land constraints and the intermittent nature of renewables.