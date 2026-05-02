Thailand Races Ahead as Southeast Asia’s Premier EV Hub Despite Infrastructure Hurdles

Deloitte report reveals 58% of Thai motorists are eyeing electric or hybrid models, though a significant "charging gap" threatens to stall mass adoption.

Thailand is firmly establishing itself as the regional frontrunner for the electric vehicle (EV) revolution, outpacing its Southeast Asian neighbours in consumer readiness.

According to Deloitte’s 2026 Global Automotive Consumer Study, 58% of Thai consumers intend to opt for a hybrid or battery electric vehicle (BEV) for their next purchase—significantly higher than the regional average of 42.8%.

However, the report warns that while the appetite for "New Energy Vehicles" (NEVs) is high, the practicalities of ownership remain a challenge.

A stark disparity exists between charging expectations and reality: while 75% of prospective buyers expect to charge their vehicles at home, only 36% currently have access to residential charging points.

The Infrastructure Bottleneck

The study highlights that for Thailand to convert interest into actual sales, the "charging gap" must be bridged.

When charging away from home, 51% of Thai motorists prefer traditional fuel stations equipped with EV chargers, suggesting that the most successful transition will integrate new technology into familiar, existing infrastructure.