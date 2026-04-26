Thailand plans one-year extension of EV tax cut

Thailand is preparing to extend its annual tax reduction for electric vehicles by another year, after a previous tax incentive helped push EV registrations far above expectations.

A source at the Ministry of Transport said the Department of Land Transport has drafted a new royal decree to reduce the annual tax for electric-powered vehicles, following the expiry of the previous decree.

The measure is intended to maintain momentum in EV adoption, support Thailand’s ambition to become a major EV production base, and ease the impact of rising fuel prices.

EV registrations exceed forecast

According to the Department of Land Transport, the previous Royal Decree on the Reduction of Annual Tax for Electric-Powered Vehicles B.E. 2565 expired on November 10, 2025.