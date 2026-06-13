Nike Transforms Bangkok’s Historic Song Wat Road into a Spectacular Football Fashion Runway

The sportswear giant’s "Nike Goal-Dang" experiential campaign merges hyper-local street culture with high fashion to redefine the beautiful game.

Sportswear titan Nike has launched an aggressive experiential marketing campaign in Thailand, transforming Bangkok’s historic Song Wat Road into a high-octane football fashion runway under its newly unveiled "Nike Goal-Dang" initiative.

The experiential activation, which functions as both a creative hub and a temporary pop-up store, marks a strategic pivot for the brand to drive hyper-local engagement.

By embedding itself within one of Bangkok’s most culturally resonant heritage districts, the campaign successfully fuses traditional football subcultures with contemporary street style and old-world architecture to capture the attention of a younger, fashion-forward demographic.

