Lisa becomes Nike’s new global ambassador in long-term partnership

Thai global sensation Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban—already an Amazing Thailand Ambassador for the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), promoting Thai tourism worldwide—has further cemented her status as a global icon.
She has renewed her partnership as a brand ambassador for Dentiste, Thailand’s premium oral care brand, for a fourth consecutive year. Now, she has also signed a long-term partnership with Nike, joining the Nike family as its newest global ambassador.
The announcement came with a powerful statement from the brand: “Not many get on a first-name basis with the world. Welcome to Nike, LISA.” This phrase underscores Lisa’s extraordinary global influence, symbolising her status as more than just a K-pop artist but a true international icon.
The first images released for this campaign were shot in Paris, where Lisa launched her first campaign in a sporty look featuring the iconic Nike Air Max 95 sneakers. This combination of music, culture, and style highlights the seamless fusion of Lisa's personal journey with a brand she has loved since childhood.
The Air Max 95, a legendary sneaker in the street culture, is particularly meaningful to her, reflecting her deep-rooted connection to Nike and her personal style.
In this collaboration, Lisa plays a key role in Nike's global campaign, which includes filming advertisements and inspiring women of all ages. She also uses her platform to communicate the power of self-expression through fashion and sports, solidifying her position as a cultural icon in the modern age.
In an exclusive interview titled “5 Questions with International Icon LISA,” she fondly recalled her memories of Nike, reflecting on how her journey started as a trainee. She shared how she saved her pocket money to buy a pair of Nike Dunk Highs for practice, recalling that those shoes and that time would forever be one of her clearest memories with Nike.
“During my trainee days before Blackpink, and even before that, I would only wear clothes that were good for dancing, like tracksuits, really big T-shirts, and sneakers,” she said.
“I remember I saved my allowance to buy a pair of Nike Dunk Highs for training. I was so young, so that moment and those shoes will forever be one of my most vivid Nike memories.”
When asked about her fitness routine and the secret behind her toned physique, Lisa explained that her training focuses primarily on "dancing." On days when she doesn't have intense rehearsals or is not learning new choreography, she enjoys doing Pilates for stretching and light cardio to keep her body active.
Her key to maintaining energy is also ensuring she gets enough sleep, often making the most of her time resting on flights.
Lisa also sees this partnership with Nike as an opportunity to share positive energy, viewing fashion as a form of self-expression. She finds inspiration in observing how people dress in different countries during her concert tours.
“Just seeing how people dress in different parts of the world inspires me,” she added.