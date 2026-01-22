Lisa becomes Nike’s new global ambassador in long-term partnership

In an exclusive interview titled “5 Questions with International Icon LISA,” she fondly recalled her memories of Nike, reflecting on how her journey started as a trainee. She shared how she saved her pocket money to buy a pair of Nike Dunk Highs for practice, recalling that those shoes and that time would forever be one of her clearest memories with Nike.

“During my trainee days before Blackpink, and even before that, I would only wear clothes that were good for dancing, like tracksuits, really big T-shirts, and sneakers,” she said.

“I remember I saved my allowance to buy a pair of Nike Dunk Highs for training. I was so young, so that moment and those shoes will forever be one of my most vivid Nike memories.”

When asked about her fitness routine and the secret behind her toned physique, Lisa explained that her training focuses primarily on "dancing." On days when she doesn't have intense rehearsals or is not learning new choreography, she enjoys doing Pilates for stretching and light cardio to keep her body active.

Her key to maintaining energy is also ensuring she gets enough sleep, often making the most of her time resting on flights.

Lisa also sees this partnership with Nike as an opportunity to share positive energy, viewing fashion as a form of self-expression. She finds inspiration in observing how people dress in different countries during her concert tours.

“Just seeing how people dress in different parts of the world inspires me,” she added.