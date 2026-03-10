Government eyes 10pm petrol station closure, pushes WFH to cut fuel use

The government is considering additional energy-saving measures, with one key option being to limit the operating hours of fuel stations nationwide to no later than 10pm in order to control oil consumption during the global energy price crisis.

At the same time, it is introducing a six-point package for government agencies and state enterprises to reduce energy use and cut the country’s short-term expenses.

Airin Phanrit, deputy government spokeswoman, said on Tuesday (March 10) the Cabinet had acknowledged the Ministry of Energy’s proposed guidelines on reducing energy use in the public sector in response to volatile global energy prices and to ease the impact on the economy and people’s cost of living.

She said geopolitical tensions, particularly in the Middle East, a key source of global energy production and transport routes, had caused oil and energy prices on world markets to remain highly volatile.

The government is therefore closely monitoring the country’s energy management.