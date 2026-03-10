Thai Army says border troop adjustments are routine, no sign of escalation on Thai-Cambodian frontier

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said the public should not be overly concerned about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, stressing that the Army is closely monitoring movements in the area and maintaining a strong security presence. Based on current assessments, he said there are no signs of an imminent escalation.
Regarding the Chong Sam Tae area in Si Sa Ket, Thai units detected Cambodian troops moving close to the barbed-wire fence and engaging in what he described as harassing behaviour, including repeatedly filming provocative content. Thai personnel have held discussions and issued warnings on multiple occasions, he said.
On March 8, 2026, Thai troops fired a warning shot into the air to prevent encroachment and to control the situation in line with rules on the use of force. Units in the area remain on alert. A preliminary assessment, he added, suggested the Cambodian troops involved were new personnel who lacked experience and discipline.
On reports that Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani had dug trenches or built protective positions, Winthai said this should be viewed as normal tactical field fortification within their own territory. After Cambodian forces were pushed back into their side, constructing shelters or operational positions was described as a routine step to re-establish unit security, and not currently a cause for concern.
On speculation that Cambodia may seek to “take back” territory, Winthai said that if any effort occurs, it would more likely be pursued through diplomatic channels or bilateral mechanisms, rather than by military means. He said there are no clear indications on the military side at present.
Thailand, he said, continues to prioritise existing bilateral frameworks, including the Thai-Cambodian Joint Boundary Commission (JBC). For now, both sides are adhering to the principle reflected in the GBC joint statement: forces should remain in their current positions until further discussions are held through the relevant mechanisms.
Winthai also addressed reports of Thai troop reductions in some border areas, saying these are routine adjustments linked to the operational cycle, allowing some personnel to return to regular duties. He said forces remain deployed to maintain security and ongoing surveillance along the frontier.
Based on intelligence, Winthai said there are no warning signs suggesting a large-scale confrontation, as some have speculated. From a military perspective, he said Cambodia currently lacks sufficient advantage to use force against Thailand, noting that Thailand’s readiness is not limited to units stationed along the border.
He said the situation remains under close control and reiterated that Thailand is pursuing solutions through cooperation and bilateral dialogue, while maintaining military readiness to safeguard security and protect communities in border areas.