Thai Army says border troop adjustments are routine, no sign of escalation on Thai-Cambodian frontier

Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Army, said the public should not be overly concerned about the situation along the Thai-Cambodian border, stressing that the Army is closely monitoring movements in the area and maintaining a strong security presence. Based on current assessments, he said there are no signs of an imminent escalation.

Regarding the Chong Sam Tae area in Si Sa Ket, Thai units detected Cambodian troops moving close to the barbed-wire fence and engaging in what he described as harassing behaviour, including repeatedly filming provocative content. Thai personnel have held discussions and issued warnings on multiple occasions, he said.

On March 8, 2026, Thai troops fired a warning shot into the air to prevent encroachment and to control the situation in line with rules on the use of force. Units in the area remain on alert. A preliminary assessment, he added, suggested the Cambodian troops involved were new personnel who lacked experience and discipline.

On reports that Cambodian troops in the Chong Bok area of Ubon Ratchathani had dug trenches or built protective positions, Winthai said this should be viewed as normal tactical field fortification within their own territory. After Cambodian forces were pushed back into their side, constructing shelters or operational positions was described as a routine step to re-establish unit security, and not currently a cause for concern.