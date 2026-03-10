Sihasak says Thai-Cambodian border talks must await new government

Sihasak said the role of the JBC was to handle boundary demarcation in accordance with international law. As for progress on revoking MOU 44, he said the matter should await the new government’s policy statement to Parliament, adding that there had already been some discussion that it should be handled by the incoming administration.

Asked about US President Donald Trump’s statement that the war in the Middle East would end soon, Sihasak said that would be a good outcome because everyone had been affected.

However, he said the conflict should end in a sustainable way through negotiations and peaceful means, not through military action, which might not prove durable. He stressed that the issue had to be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

He was also asked about demands from trans groups seeking to use the title “Miss”, after reporting difficulties when entering certain countries. Sihasak said he was aware of the problem and that, in practice, such matters could usually be clarified with immigration officials in the country concerned.

He said the legal and regulatory details in Thailand would need to be studied further, especially as Thailand had already recognised marriage equality. Any change to the title “Miss”, he added, would also require amendments to official documents and to the status shown in passports.