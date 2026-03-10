Interior Ministry orders all provinces to guard fuel supply

The Interior Ministry has ordered governors in all 76 provinces to step up fuel management measures to prevent shortages, hoarding and disruption to economic activity as the conflict in the Middle East continues to unsettle energy markets.
Speaking at the Interior Ministry at 1pm on Tuesday (March 10), Permanent Secretary for Interior Arsit Sampantharat disclosed instructions from Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following a discussion on March 9 on the energy situation and its impact from the Middle East conflict.
Arsit said the move was aimed at ensuring that the country’s fuel management remained appropriate and uninterrupted at a time of heightened volatility.
Under the first measure, provincial governors were instructed to urgently assess fuel demand in their areas. Provincial energy offices have been tasked with collecting data on private-sector fuel demand, broken down by business type, and compiling a database covering demand for oil and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG).
The information must also prioritise urgent needs among essential businesses and be reported to the Energy Ministry without delay.
The second measure focuses on close monitoring of the fuel situation and the prevention of stockpiling. Provincial authorities have been told to integrate data with provincial energy offices and provincial commerce offices in order to keep a close watch on fuel distribution.
They have also been instructed to ensure there is no hoarding or opportunistic selling that could affect the public.
Under the third measure, governors must coordinate with relevant agencies to prepare support plans in their areas so that fuel management can continue smoothly and without interruption.
The objective is to ensure that economic activity and people’s daily lives are not adversely affected.
Arsit said the measures were intended to reassure the private sector, which remains a key force in driving the economy. He stressed that governors must be ready with support measures to keep energy management running as smoothly and continuously as possible.
He added that preventing disruption to economic activity and daily life was a key task for the Interior Ministry in line with government policy.