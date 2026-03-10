Interior Ministry orders all provinces to guard fuel supply

The Interior Ministry has ordered governors in all 76 provinces to step up fuel management measures to prevent shortages, hoarding and disruption to economic activity as the conflict in the Middle East continues to unsettle energy markets.

Speaking at the Interior Ministry at 1pm on Tuesday (March 10), Permanent Secretary for Interior Arsit Sampantharat disclosed instructions from Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul following a discussion on March 9 on the energy situation and its impact from the Middle East conflict.

Arsit said the move was aimed at ensuring that the country’s fuel management remained appropriate and uninterrupted at a time of heightened volatility.