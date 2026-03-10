South Korean economy grows 1 pct in 2025; Q4 GDP contracts 0.2 pct: BOK

The country's real gross domestic product -- a key measure of economic growth -- contracted 0.2 per cent from the previous quarter in the October-December period, compared with its earlier estimate of a 0.3 per cent contraction, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.

It marked the country's first quarterly contraction since the January-March period of last year, when the economy shrank 0.2 per cent.

On an annual basis, GDP grew 1.6 per cent in the fourth quarter, down from a 1.8 per cent on-year expansion in the prior quarter.

For the entire year of 2025, the economy expanded 1 per cent, matching the BOK's earlier estimate and slowing from the previous year's 2 per cent growth.

The economy unexpectedly shrank 0.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2025 from the previous quarter as a domestic political crisis triggered by then-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration, along with uncertainties stemming from US President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures, weighed on consumer spending and dampened export growth.