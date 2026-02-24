Two-thirds of Koreans contacted for work after hours: survey

According to a study released Sunday by Global Research, 66 per cent of respondents said they had been contacted by their superiors after work hours or during holidays and weekends at least once.

The survey was conducted among 1,000 South Koreans aged 19 and older between October 1 and October 14, 2025.

By frequency, the largest share of respondents, at 21.2 per cent, said they were contacted one to three times per month. This was followed by one or two times per week (20.6 per cent), one to 10 times per year (18.6 per cent) and more than three times per week (5.6 per cent).