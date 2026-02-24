Thai woman with polio rescued from Cambodia call-center gang

On February 16, Naphatsara and the others were moved to the Grand Pailin Casino & Resort near Poipet. Using the hotel’s Wi-Fi, Naphatsara managed to contact her father and reach out to Pol Maj Gen Manop and Police Region 5 for help.

Warning about suspicious job offers and human trafficking

Naphatsara, along with five other Thai nationals, took the opportunity to escape from the casino and run through the border forest area into Thailand. Thai military personnel stationed at the border assisted them, and the group successfully crossed back into Thailand. They were later screened and fined for illegal border crossing before being allowed to return home.

Naphatsara filed a police report at Chiang Saen Police Station, detailing her experience of being trafficked and exploited in Cambodia.

Pol Maj Gen Manop expressed relief at Naphatsara’s safe return and warned the public to be cautious of online job offers that promise high salaries with minimal experience required. He emphasized that these offers are often a cover for human trafficking, as even highly educated individuals rarely receive such high salaries. He urged the public to be cautious of job schemes that lead to risky areas like the Thai-Cambodian border.

Authorities will continue to investigate the case, interview witnesses, and proceed with further legal actions as part of their efforts to combat human trafficking.