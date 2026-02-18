How one parent built an online school for globally mobile Indian children

When Syed Shanu arrived in South Korea in May 2007 with his family, his children's education was a distant concern: his son was just 6 months old, and his daughter would only be born in 2014.

But as they grew older, the question began to weigh on him, especially as he considered sending them back to India for high school.

How would they cope with India’s intensely competitive system?

Both children attended an international school in Itaewon, Seoul, studying alongside classmates from diverse cultural backgrounds on a globally recognised curriculum.

Yet Shanu, a software engineer himself, knew it would not be enough to prepare them for the rigour of math and science classes in India.

"Many Indian families live on short- or medium-term work contracts, with many of their children attending international schools or Korean public schools.

But when they return home, many often struggle to adjust to India's far more demanding, content-heavy education system," he, 44, told The Korea Herald.

That realisation eventually led to the founding of the Korea Tamil Nanbargal Digital Online School in November 2019.

Established by Shanu and three others, the free online platform aims to help students moving between countries navigate the transition into India’s highly competitive education system.