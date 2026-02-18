Thai-Cambodian Tensions Hit Aranyaprathet Economy Hard, Locals Urge Government to Act

On February 18, 2026, reports from Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, revealed that the economy in this Thai-Cambodian border area has been severely impacted by ongoing tensions between the two nations. The situation has led to the prolonged closure of border checkpoints, significantly affecting local businesses and residents, particularly in the vital Rong Kleu Market.

During a field investigation, reporters observed that many shops in Rong Kleu Market were closed, creating a deserted atmosphere. Only a few businesses remained open, but they were almost devoid of customers.

A noodle shop owner in Aranyaprathet shared that business has dropped drastically since the border closure, with some days having no customers at all. This has caused continuous financial strain for the past 2-3 months, leaving many families struggling to cover their expenses without sufficient income.

"People in the border area are really suffering. Some can hardly continue. We want the government to take concrete actions, not just make empty promises. We rely on this business, and if we have to move elsewhere, we don't even know where we could go," said one local entrepreneur.