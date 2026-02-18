Thai-Cambodian Tensions Hit Aranyaprathet Economy Hard, Locals Urge Government to Act

On February 18, 2026, reports from Aranyaprathet, Sa Kaeo province, revealed that the economy in this Thai-Cambodian border area has been severely impacted by ongoing tensions between the two nations. The situation has led to the prolonged closure of border checkpoints, significantly affecting local businesses and residents, particularly in the vital Rong Kleu Market.
During a field investigation, reporters observed that many shops in Rong Kleu Market were closed, creating a deserted atmosphere. Only a few businesses remained open, but they were almost devoid of customers.
A noodle shop owner in Aranyaprathet shared that business has dropped drastically since the border closure, with some days having no customers at all. This has caused continuous financial strain for the past 2-3 months, leaving many families struggling to cover their expenses without sufficient income.
"People in the border area are really suffering. Some can hardly continue. We want the government to take concrete actions, not just make empty promises. We rely on this business, and if we have to move elsewhere, we don't even know where we could go," said one local entrepreneur.
Meanwhile, a Cambodian trader at Rong Kleu Market expressed that the ongoing conflict has harmed both countries' economies, with ordinary citizens bearing the brunt. He emphasized that no one wants to see violence or loss of life.
"We want Thailand and Cambodia to sit down and talk properly. If a conflict breaks out again, it’s the people, the traders on both sides, who suffer. No one benefits from war," he said.
With no clear resolution in sight, local residents are increasingly worried that the conflict could escalate into a third round of violence. Many families are already preparing for uncertain times, while the border economy continues to struggle.
Both local residents and business owners are urging the government to take decisive action, open dialogue, ease tensions, and restore the border economy, so people can return to their normal lives and livelihoods.