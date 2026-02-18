Court grants bail to Orapin in THB4.5 billion MORE stock fraud case

Progress continues in the investigation on Wednesday (February 18) into the stock trading fraud involving More Return Public Company Limited (MORE), which caused damages exceeding THB4.5 billion.

The Phornprapha Family Case: Three members of the Phornprapha family, Orapin Phornprapha and her two sons, Akaphat Phornprapha and Athipat Phornprapha, were previously scheduled to hear the indictment on January 5, but failed to appear.

Consequently, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sought arrest warrants.

The suspects later informed officials they would appear on January 13.

On that date, prosecutors from the Office of Special Prosecution 3 brought the three suspects before the Criminal Court.

The court accepted the lawsuit but initially denied bail, resulting in their detention.

Bail Granted for Orapin.