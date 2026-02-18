Court grants bail to Orapin in THB4.5 billion MORE stock fraud case

Progress continues in the investigation on Wednesday (February 18) into the stock trading fraud involving More Return Public Company Limited (MORE), which caused damages exceeding THB4.5 billion.
The Phornprapha Family Case: Three members of the Phornprapha family, Orapin Phornprapha and her two sons, Akaphat Phornprapha and Athipat Phornprapha, were previously scheduled to hear the indictment on January 5, but failed to appear.
Consequently, the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) sought arrest warrants.
The suspects later informed officials they would appear on January 13.
On that date, prosecutors from the Office of Special Prosecution 3 brought the three suspects before the Criminal Court.
The court accepted the lawsuit but initially denied bail, resulting in their detention.
Bail Granted for Orapin.
Recently, in early February 2026, the Criminal Court conducted a bail inquiry for Orapin.
The court granted her temporary release because she has no flight risk and had valid reasons for missing the previous appointment.
The court also took into account her advanced age and chronic health conditions, supported by medical documentation.
As a condition of her bail, Orapin is prohibited from leaving the country without court permission.
Meanwhile, her sons, Akaphat and Athipat, remain in custody as they have not yet filed for a bail inquiry.
Overall Prosecution Status: To date, public prosecutors have ordered the prosecution of 42 suspects (including individuals and legal entities).
Notable names include Apimuk Bamrungwong, Itthiwat Wannaiampikul, Tong Hua Capital Co., Ltd., Tong Hua Media Lab Co., Ltd., and Somnuck Kyavatnagul.
The current status of the 42 suspects is as follows:
The four suspects scheduled to appear tomorrow include:
If these suspects fail to appear without a valid legal reason, the DSI will proceed with requests for arrest warrants.