Vatican says it will not participate in Trump's 'Board of Peace'

The Vatican's top diplomat, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, confirmed the decision on Tuesday, emphasising that international crises should remain under the jurisdiction of the United Nations.

The rejection follows a January invitation extended to Pope Leo.

As the first American pontiff and a known critic of certain Trump policies, Pope Leo frequently condemns the dire conditions in Gaza.

Representing 1.4 billion Catholics worldwide, the Vatican generally avoids participating in such international boards, relying instead on its vast diplomatic network and its status as a permanent observer at the UN. Parolin explained that the Holy See's "particular nature" distinguishes it from traditional states, contributing to its decision to opt out.

A Controversial Governing Body Chaired by Trump, the Board of Peace is set to hold its inaugural meeting this Thursday in Washington to discuss the reconstruction of Gaza.