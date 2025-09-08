Teen coder made first millennial Catholic saint at youthful Vatican event

Carlo Acutis, who passed away aged 15, was celebrated at a canonisation Mass in St Peter’s Square on Sunday, presided over by Pope Leo and attended by around 70,000 young pilgrims from across the world. Known for using his coding skills to create websites dedicated to the faith, Acutis has long been admired by Catholic youth and is now honoured alongside figures such as Mother Teresa and St Francis of Assisi.
Pope Leo also canonised Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian layman remembered for his charity work before dying of polio in the 1920s. Addressing the crowds, the pope described both young men as models of holiness and service: “All of us are called to be saints,” he said, urging young people not to waste their lives but to orient them “towards heaven.”
The canonisation, originally scheduled for April but delayed after the death of Pope Francis, marked the first major ceremony overseen by Leo since his election in May.
Many of the young faithful spoke of their personal connection to Acutis’ story. Antonio D’Averio, a 24-year-old programmer, said he felt inspired by the saint’s passion for computers: “For a saint, it’s something new — and something we needed.”
Pilgrims travelled from across the globe, including 20-year-old Clara Marugan Martin from Spain, who said she hoped to follow in the footsteps of Carlo and Pier Giorgio.
Acutis’ body now rests in Assisi, the birthplace of St Francis, as per his wishes. His tomb, featuring a wax likeness dressed in his trademark jeans, trainers and track jacket, has already become a major pilgrimage site drawing thousands daily.
