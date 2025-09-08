Teen coder made first millennial Catholic saint at youthful Vatican event

Pope Leo also canonised Pier Giorgio Frassati, an Italian layman remembered for his charity work before dying of polio in the 1920s. Addressing the crowds, the pope described both young men as models of holiness and service: “All of us are called to be saints,” he said, urging young people not to waste their lives but to orient them “towards heaven.”

The canonisation, originally scheduled for April but delayed after the death of Pope Francis, marked the first major ceremony overseen by Leo since his election in May.