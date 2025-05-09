In his first appearance, Pope Leo offers three big clues about his papacy

Leo, formerly US Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected by the world's cardinals on Thursday as the new pope on the second day of the conclave to choose a successor to Pope Francis, who died last month.

He is the first pope from the United States, but holds dual citizenship in Peru, where he was a missionary for decades before becoming a cardinal.

Leo's first clue was his choice of name. Popes often use this choice to send their first major signal about the priorities of their new papacy.

Francis took his name from the 13th-century St. Francis of Assisi, who rejected wealth and wanted to care for the poor.

The last pope to take the name Leo, Leo XIII, focused much of his 1878-1903 papacy on advocating for the rights of workers, calling for fair pay, fair working conditions, and the right to join unions.

"By picking the name Leo XIV, he shows he is committed to the social teaching of the church," said Rev. Thomas Reese, a Jesuit commentator who follows the papacy closely.