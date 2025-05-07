Cardinals set to enter conclave to decide who follows Pope Francis

Salvadoran Cardinal Gregorio Rosa Chavez said he did not think the cardinals would retreat from Francis' vision for the Church.

"There will not be a step backwards," Rosa Chavez, aged 82, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper. "It is not possible."

"Whoever is chosen, I think it will be a pope who continues the work begun by Francis," he said.

A record 133 cardinals from 70 countries will enter the Sistine Chapel, up from 115 from 48 nations in the last conclave in 2013 -- growth that reflects Francis' efforts to extend the reach of the Church to far-flung regions with few Catholics.

No clear favourite has emerged, although Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are considered the front-runners.

NO EAVESDROPPING

However, if it quickly becomes obvious that neither can win, votes are likely to shift to other contenders, with the electors possibly coalescing around geography, doctrinal affinity or common languages.

Among other potential candidates are France's Jean-Marc Aveline, Hungary's Peter Erdo, American Robert Prevost and Italy's Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

Re suggested the cardinals should look for a pope who respected the diversity within the Church. "Unity does not mean uniformity, but a firm and profound communion in diversity," he said in his sermon.

As in medieval times, the cardinals will be banned from communicating with outsiders during the conclave, and the Vatican has taken high-tech measures to ensure secrecy, including jamming devices to prevent any eavesdropping.

The average length of the last 10 conclaves was just over three days and none went on for more than five days. A 2013 conclave lasted just two days.

The cardinals will be looking to wrap things up quickly again this time to avoid giving the impression that they are divided or that the Church is adrift.

Some 80% of the cardinals who enter the Sistine Chapel on Wednesday were appointed by Francis, increasing the possibility that his successor will in some way continue his progressive policies despite strong pushback from traditionalists.

Among their considerations will be whether they should seek a pope from the global south, where congregations are growing, as they did in 2013 with the Argentinian Francis, hand back the reins to Europe, or even pick a first US pope.

Reuters