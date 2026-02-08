BMA says election, referendum run smoothly in morning

Key priorities included correcting any incorrectly displayed information signage and ensuring assistance for vulnerable groups, including older people, people with disabilities and those requiring additional support.

Narong said the guiding principles were efficiency, convenience and public safety, alongside neutrality, transparency, integrity and fairness.

Observers from more than 10 countries

Bangkok said it had tightened procedures and systems for counting and reporting unofficial results, with observers from election commissions in more than 10 countries, as well as organisations and universities, monitoring the process and conducting opinion surveys. Several groups, the BMA said, praised Bangkok’s management and facilitation.

Counting expected to start after 5pm, results feed begins at 8pm

Vote counting for constituency ballots, party-list ballots and the referendum will begin after polls close at 5pm. Counting is expected to start at around 5.30–6pm, with an average pace of about 500 ballots per hour and no more than two hours per polling station.

At around 8pm, polling station committees will photograph the results report form and enter vote totals into the “ECT Report” system for unofficial results. Bangkok expects about 50% of results to be available by around 9pm, with a clearer picture by 10pm.

Real-time updates will be displayed on a 3×10-metre screen at Lan Khon Mueang outside Bangkok City Hall, and on another screen at Siam, the BMA said.

Issues addressed: Huai Khwang location change, ID checks

Bangkok also clarified several issues raised during the day, including the relocation of a referendum polling point in Huai Khwang from the district office to the forecourt of a multi-purpose building near MRT Rama 9 Road. The change was publicised, and shuttle buses operated by the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority (BMTA) were arranged for people who travelled to the wrong location.

The BMA also addressed social media reports that some polling staff did not check ID cards before handing out ballot papers. Narong said the issue occurred during the early hours due to some officials being new, and that instructions had been issued to tighten procedures. He said operations had returned to normal.

Schools to close on Monday, public urged to vote before 5pm

More than 400 BMA schools were used as polling stations. Bangkok said these schools would be closed on Monday to allow staff — most of whom are teachers — to rest and pack up equipment after working from around 3am.

Bangkok urged residents who had not yet voted or taken part in the referendum to do so before polls close at 5pm. District offices in all 50 districts were also ordered to provide special national ID card issuance services from 8am to 5pm for those who lost their cards or required identification to vote, while a real-time monitoring centre at City Hall continued to coordinate issue response throughout the day.