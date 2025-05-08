Black smoke signals no pope elected in first conclave vote

'GOOD OF THE CHURCH'

In a sermon ahead of the conclave, Italian Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, who at 91 is too old to take part in the vote, told his fellow prelates they must set aside "every personal consideration" in choosing the new pontiff and keep in mind "only ... the good of the Church and of humanity".

He also suggested that the next pope should respect diversity within the Church. "Unity does not mean uniformity, but a firm and profound communion in diversity," he said.

Some ultra-conservatives had branded Francis as a heretic, accusing him of being too welcoming to the LGBT community, too accommodating to Protestants and Muslims and too open on a range of topics, including offering communion for the divorced.

No clear favourite has emerged, although Italian Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Filipino Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle are considered the front-runners.

However, if it quickly becomes obvious that neither can win, votes are likely to shift to other contenders, with the electors possibly coalescing around geography, doctrinal affinity or common languages.

Among other potential candidates are France's Jean-Marc Aveline, Hungary's Peter Erdo, American Robert Prevost and Italy's Pierbattista Pizzaballa.

A record 133 cardinals from 70 countries entered the Sistine Chapel, up from 115 from 48 nations in the last conclave in 2013 - a growth that reflects efforts by Francis during his 12-year reign to extend the geographical reach of the Church.

Among their considerations will be whether they should seek a pope from the global South, where congregations are growing, as they did in 2013 with Francis, from Argentina, or hand back the reins to Europe, or even pick a first US pope.

Latin chants and organ music accompanied the cardinals as they processed into the frescoed Sistine Chapel before the conclave began, with Michelangelo's depiction of Christ delivering the Last Judgment dominating the 500-year-old room.

They laid their hands on the Gospels, taking a vow of secrecy not to divulge anything about their gathering.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the Vatican's master of ceremonies, then pronounced the Latin command "Extra omnes!" (Everyone out!) telling those not involved in the gathering to leave the room, with the chapel's heavy wooden doors slamming shut on the outside world.

There is not meant to be any discussion in the voting sessions but past experience suggests there will be plenty of covert campaigning during breaks and meals as the names of "papabili" rise and fall in successive ballots.

Reuters